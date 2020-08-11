Six indicted in Lubbock for separate child endangerment, negligence charges

LUBBOCK, Texas — Six people were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for separate criminally negligent child endangerment charges.

Alexzandria Sellers, 25 and Oscar Gonzales, 29, were both also indicted on injury to a child charges.

Sellers and Gonzales were arrested July 29 after a little girl was brought to an emergency room with multiple injuries that one doctor noted appeared “to be from non-accidental trauma,” according to court records.

A police report regarding Sellers and Gonzales also said a second child, a 2-year-old boy, tested positive for methamphetamine and was taken into Child Protective Services custody along with the little girl.

Cristobal Medina, 37, and Deborah Ramos, 33, were indicted for child endangerment charges after a police report said their house was not in a livable condition.

Medina and Ramos were arrested July 10. According to a police report, two children were walking around in diapers, there were large cockroach infestations on the ceiling, floor and walls, and the garage area was covered in a one-feet deep pile of clothing and other objects.

Brandee Barron, 26, was indicted for a child endangerment charge after being arrested on April 3. According to a police report, sometime around 4:00 a.m., Barron attacked a male victim, whom she had dated previously and had children with, because the victim had another woman over.

Barron also broke a bedroom window that was positioned directly above a crib with a baby lying in it, according to the police report. An officer observed a large amount of broken glass on the floor around the crib and believed Barron’s actions placed the child “in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.”

Agatha Caballero, 57, was indicted for a child endangerment charge for failing to report sexual abuse of children in March of 2019. According to court records, Caballero’s adopted son, 29-year-old Michael Caballero, sexually abused two children in her care.

The underage victims said Caballero had been told of the abuse, but did nothing to stop it, according to court documents. A police report stated Caballero also laughed while asking an officer to not tell CPS about the situation because “she was afraid it would make it where she couldn’t foster kids.”