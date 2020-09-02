Six injured in 2-vehicle crash in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Texas– At least 6 people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Hale County Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at mile marker 32 on Interstate 27 near Hale Center, according to DPS.

A Ford pickup truck was traveling north on I-27, when it hydroplaned into the southbound lanes and collided with another 2014 Ford pickup truck, said DPS.

The driver of the first pickup truck was the sole occupant of the vehicle and had not been identified by Wednesday afternoon.

The other pickup truck had five occupants, including the driver.

Two occupants were transported to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, and two others were transported to Covenant Plainview, said DPS.

Serious injuries were reported in the crash, which remained under investigation Wednesday.