Six people killed in Scurry County crash

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — Six people were killed in a Scurry County crash Friday, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the driver of a Ford Taurus, Larry Jaramillo, 27, of Snyder, was traveling east on US 180.

A SUV driven by Sai Lingamenini, 26, of Malvern, was traveling west and crossed into the eastbound lanes colliding head on with the Taurus, DPS said.

Jaramillo, Crystal Flores, 27, and John Jaramillo, 2, both from Snyder, all occupants of the Taurus, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Narsima Gouni, 56, of Irving, Laxmi Gouni, 48, of Irving and Bharathreddy Gouni, 26, of Bridgeport occupants of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. These occupants were not wearing seatbelts, according to the press release.

Three others in the SUV suffered injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-mounika039s-family-loss-amp-medical-expenses

