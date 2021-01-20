Six puppies found abandoned outside local pet store

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local pet store found six abandoned puppies outside their store Monday night.

Megan Schroll, assistant director at Lubbock Animal Services, said the seven-week-old puppies were left in a basket outside of the PetSmart located on Slide Road. She said pet abandonment is a continuing problem in the City of Lubbock.

“It honestly just happens too much, especially in Lubbock–and Texas,” said Schroll. “People are irresponsible and don’t get their animals spayed and neutered, especially when you have a low-cost spay-neuter place right around the corner.”

Schroll said she advises those reaching out to Lubbock Animal Services or other local pet organizations.

Aimee Tayag, Court Administrator for The City of Lubbock Municipal Court, said when a dog is left abandoned, Lubbock Animal Services can issue a citation. Citation prices are set by the municipal court.

“We did have someone come in and give us some information on the potential previous owner, and then we’re also trying to get some video recording from PetSmart,” said Schroll.

“It varies in amounts from $126, which is the lowest amount, to $196, which is the highest,” said Tayag. “When you’re issued a citation, you get 12 days to appear in court.”

Tayag said failure to pay and make a court appearance could incur additional fees and turn into a warrant if not acted upon.