Sixteen arrested in multi-agency prostitution sting operation across Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Sixteen people are behind bars following a multi-agency prostitution sting operation in early October.

The operation, which was conducted by the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, along with the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security, took place on October 6th and 7th at various hotels across Lubbock. The operation resulted in 16 arrests for solicitation of prostitution.

The sting operation comes on the heels of a new Texas prostitution law which went into effect on September 1, 2021, which turned the crime of soliciting prostitution from a Class B Misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony, which carries up to two years in state jail and a fine up to $10,000.



The arrestee’s of this operation and the case numbers are listed below.

Ifeanyi Francis Okoye, 23 years old Solicitation Prostitution – 21-39320

Aurelien Noumanjue, 29 years old Solicitation Prostitution, Evading on foot – 21-39335

• Samuel Logan Wing, 25 years old Solicitation Prostitution – 21-39340

• Gerson M Godoy, 41 years old Solicitation Prostitution – 21-39346

• Jonathan Heath Riley, 41 years old Solicitation Prostitution – 21-39356

Justin Lee Garza, 40 years old Solicitation Prostitution, LPD warrants – 21-39381

Damien Michael Rodriguez, 31 years old Solicitation Prostitution – 21-39388

Francisco Abimael Rodriguez, 23 years old Solicitation Prostitution – 21-39411

Rodney Oshea Kennedy, 35 years old Solicitation Prostitution, LPD warrants – 21-39416

Dustin Dewayne Hall, 39 years old Solicitation Prostitution – 21-39492

Buddaharaj K.C., 27 years old Solicitation Prostitution – 21-39518

• Sidney Bane Bloomer, 55 years old Solicitation Prostitution – 21-39500

Zachary Lawrence Garcia, 30 years old Solicitation Prostitution – 21-39517

Leobardo Santellano, 25 years old Solicitation Prostitution – 21-39563

Mark Matthew Lindem, 44 years old Solicitation Prostitution, Resisting arrest – 21-39573

Jose Cox Sanchez, 45 years old Solicitation Prostitution – 21-39577



