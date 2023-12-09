PLAINVIEW, Texas — Sixty-eight Wayland Baptist University students are scheduled to participate in Wayland’s commencement ceremonies at 2:00 p.m. on December 9, at Hutcherson Center on the university’s Plainview campus.

Dr. Cindy McClenagan, Vice President for Academic Affairs, will present the candidates for degrees to Dr. Bobby Hall, President, who will confer degrees.

Among candidates for graduation are 23 students receiving master’s degrees, 44 receiving bachelor’s degrees, and one receiving an associates degree, according to a press release.

A graduation reception sponsored by the Wayland Alumni Association will follow in the Laney Student Activities Center.

To see the livestream of the ceremony, click here.