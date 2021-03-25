Skeletal remains identified as possible 15 to 30-year-old male

LUBBOCK, Texas — Skeletal remains found March 15 in the 300 block of North Avenue Q Drive were identified as possibly a 15 to 30-year-old male, the Lubbock Police Department said on Thursday in a news release.

Additionally, police said the male was either white or Hispanic.

Police said previously that the remains were found by someone walking a dog in the area.

Read the full release by LPD below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department is seeking information on the potential identity of partial skeletal remains located March 15 in the 1600 block of Cesar E Chavez Drive.

Investigators have determined that the individual located is a 15-30-year-old male and either white or Hispanic. He also had a partial upper denture and wore a large gold-colored ring.

Anyone with relevant information can contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. George Madrigal at 806-300-6685. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.