Skeletal scenes in Wolfforth have all South Plains ready for Halloween

LUBBOCK, Texas –The Halloween decorations at one home in Wolfforth are turning heads all over town — among both the living and the not so much.

“Everyone just kept asking all year, when are the skeletons coming, when are the skeletons coming,” said Stacey Barrett, who creates the Halloween decorations.

Every year, the skeletons are due on 312 Sooner Street. In the past, these busy skeletons have cooked, relaxed by the pool and gotten their guns up. Thursday, they played volley ball. Creating these skeletal scenes is an annual Halloween tradition the Barrett family started in 2016, and they said it’s just blown up.

Every day from October 1 to October 31, they change what the skeletons are doing. Last year, they said they got around 1,000 trick-or-treaters, and they expect even more this year.

“We just enjoy doing it, and we thought it would be fun. I knew our friends and family liked it, but I had no idea it would continue the way it has,” Barrett said.

They’ve got everything from a skeletal critters, including a horse, dogs, monkeys and others, to the infamous 12-foot-tall skeleton that went viral during the pandemic.

“We’ve had people [tell us], ‘Hey, I’ve heard about [your decorations] in church, I had to come by and see what they were talking about,'” Barrett said.

She emphasized that they love putting them up each year, and they’re touched by the much-needed joy they’re spreading all over the South Plains.

“I think everybody is looking for something ‘feel good,’ to make them forget about what’s going on everywhere else,” Barrett said.

The decorations will be up until the end of the month. If you want to follow the skeletons’ antics, you can head to the Barrett Skeleton Facebook page.