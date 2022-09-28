LUBBOCK, Texas — The Department of Hospitality and Retail Management’s Skyviews Restaurant at Texas Tech University presents its 2022 Fall Dinner Series from October 5 through November 30.

The series will feature a unique pop-up restaurant each Wednesday from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

According to a press release from TTU, pop-up restaurants are when startup restaurateurs and culinarians around the country seek creative venues to introduce and showcase their talent

Reservations are available on the Skyviews website, but walk-ins are welcome. The full menu and dates for each week are available on the website.

Skyviews Restaurant is located in Texas Tech Plaza on the sixth floor. The address is 1901 University Avenue.

(Logo provided in a press release by Texas Tech University)

(Photo provided in a press release by Texas Tech University)

The restaurant will be closed on Wednesday, November 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday.