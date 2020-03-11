Skyviews restaurant presents Spring 2020 Pop-Up Dinner Series

Lance Lebron interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the dinner series.

Hospitality students design and serve a five-course meal, featuring seasonal and local fare, for a true culinary experience that can’t be found anywhere else in Lubbock.

Pop-up restaurants are the hottest trend in creative dining today, as startup restaurateurs and culinarians around the country seek creative venues to introduce and showcase their talents.

“Our hospitality students here at Texas Tech represent the next generation of restaurant entrepreneurs, and Skyviews is the perfect venue for them to create and execute their own fresh and unique pop-up restaurant concept each week in our Dinner Series Lab,” said Garvin O’Neil, a professor of practice in the Department of Hospitality & Retail Management.

Jason Lindley, executive chef and general manager of Skyviews, agreed.

“I love mentoring these aspiring restaurateurs, partnering with them to execute cutting-edge and appetizing menus and implementing their pop-up restaurant vision,” he said.

They’ll serve a five-course dinner menu that is completely their design, featuring seasonal and local fare. Students from all different backgrounds will come together to create a true culinary experience that can’t be found anywhere else in Lubbock.

With original promotions and a new beverage menu, Skyviews will be this year’s premier restaurant.

A new pop-up restaurant opens with a different team of entrepreneurs each week. Dinners begin at 6 p.m. with reservations taken every 15 minutes until 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday March 11 and 12, Julep, an Upscale Southern Cuisine will be served.

On March 25 and 26, Cotton Boll Ranch House, an Elevated Chuck Wagon dinner will be served.

(Information provided by Skyviews Restaurants.)