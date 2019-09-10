Skyviews Restaurant to present Fall 2019 Pop-Up Restaurants Dinner Series

Texas Tech University hospitality students Cameron Potratz and Allyson Jones interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming Fall 2019 Pop-Up Restaurant Dinner Series at Skyviews Restaurant.

Twice a week, hospitality students will design and serve a five-course meal, featuring seasonal and local fare, for a true culinary experience that cannot be found anywhere else in Lubbock. The pop-up restaurants are part of student’s Fall Dinner Series Lab.

Pop-up restaurants are the hottest trend in creative dining today, as startup restaurateurs and culinarians around the country seek creative venues to introduce and showcase their talents.

“Our hospitality students here at Texas Tech represent the next generation of restaurant entrepreneurs, and Skyviews is the perfect venue for them to create and execute their own fresh and unique pop-up restaurant concept each week in our Dinner Series Lab,” said Garvin O’Neil, a professor of practice in the Department of Hospitality & Retail Management.

Jason Lindley, executive chef and general manager of Skyviews, agreed.

“I love mentoring these aspiring restaurateurs, partnering with them to execute cutting-edge and appetizing menus and implementing their pop-up restaurant vision,” he said.

On Wed. Sept. 18 and 19, an award winning wine pairing dinner will feature Kendall-Jackson winery and Raider Red meats. It will be $45 per person with reservations taken at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Beginning Sept. 25 and 26 and running every Wednesday and Thursday throughout the fall semester, the lab students will team up to create their own restaurant concept with a unique name, décor, cuisine and beverage menu.

A new pop-up restaurant opens with a different team of entrepreneurs each week. Dinners begin at 6 p.m. with reservations taken every 15 minutes until 7:30 p.m.

The pop-up restaurant series provides a prix fixe menu with a choice of entrée at $35 a person. Skyviews features a wine list, wines by the glass, specialty cocktails and full bar.

Skyviews restaurant is located on the top floor of the Texas Tech Plaza building on the SE corner of University Avenue and 19th Street.

For Reservations go online at www.skyviews.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-4762.

(Press release courtesy Texas Tech University)