Skyviews to host final pop-up restaurants in Fall Dinner Series

Erika Foster, Sous Chef at Skyviews Restaurant, and Joe Kleypas, instructor & Ph.D student at TTU’s Hospitality & Retail Management program, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming pop-up restaurants.

The pair are the creators of the menu and beer pairings for the Skybrews Craft Beer Pairing Dinner on Wednesday & Thursday, November 13 and 14. The dinner will consist of four courses with a special craft beer paired with each food item.

The pop-up restaurants are part of student’s Fall Dinner Series Lab. Twice a week, hospitality students design and serve a five-course meal, featuring seasonal and local fare, for a true culinary experience that cannot be found anywhere else in Lubbock.

Pop-up restaurants are the hottest trend in creative dining today, as startup restaurateurs and culinarians around the country seek creative venues to introduce and showcase their talents.

The pop-up restaurant series provides a prix fixe menu with a choice of entrée at $35 a person. Skyviews features a wine list, wines by the glass, specialty cocktails and full bar.

“Our hospitality students here at Texas Tech represent the next generation of restaurant entrepreneurs, and Skyviews is the perfect venue for them to create and execute their own fresh and unique pop-up restaurant concept each week in our Dinner Series Lab,” said Garvin O’Neil, a professor of practice in the Department of Hospitality & Retail Management.

Jason Lindley, executive chef and general manager of Skyviews, agreed.

“I love mentoring these aspiring restaurateurs, partnering with them to execute cutting-edge and appetizing menus and implementing their pop-up restaurant vision,” he said.

The Black Lotus Pan Asian Cuisine pop-up restaurant is scheduled for November 6 and 7, and the Fifth Quarter Upscale Tailgate is scheduled for November 20 and 21.

Dinners begin at 6 p.m. with reservations taken every 15 minutes until 7:30 p.m.

Skyviews restaurant is located on the top floor of the Texas Tech Plaza building on the SE corner of University Avenue and 19th Street. To book a table, call (806) 742-4762.

(Press release courtesy Texas Tech University)