LUBBOCK, Texas — People in the South Plains and travelers alike, will be able to experience “the thrills and excitement” of an airshow on Saturday, according to a press release from the Texas Air Museum.

Gates will open at 9:00 a.m. at the Slaton Municipal Airport, with “lots of food and fun for the whole family,” the museum announced. World War II airplanes such as the F-4 Phantom, P40 Warhawk and more, will fly overhead performing aerobatics.

A poster from the museum directed airshow visitors to take Highway 84 to the Slaton exit, then two miles north on FM 400 to get to the airport.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 6-12. Children under 6 will be able to enter for free.

For more information, visit https://thetexasairmuseum.org/.