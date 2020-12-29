Slaton Assisted Living Center receives coronavirus vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the assisted living center, Library of Legacies, received their coronavirus vaccine. This as the distribution of vaccines for Phase 1-A plan continues.

Many of the residents were excited to receive the vaccine, including resident Janyce Gravell.

“I can’t wait,” she said.

With others, like resident Gene Moore, are feeling grateful.

“People have worked real hard to get us this vaccine,” Moore said. “I’ve been looking forward to it.

In partnership with the CDC, the national chain, CVS Pharmacy, is able to provide on-site vaccination services to residents of long-term care facilities and their employees. The owner of Library of Legacies, Michelle Craig also received her coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

“CVS made the process very simple and we’re very thankful for them coming out and giving their time to us,” Craig said.

According to Craig, approximately 50 people were able to receive the Pfizer vaccine within an hour.

Shawn Francis, the district leader for CVS in Oklahoma City said he has been to 16 nursing homes, and is now helping out in Lubbock.

“We’re helping out because Oklahoma launched last week, we had tremendous success so I’m here helping my counterpart,” Francis said.

All of the residents received their first dose apart from one, who couldn’t, Craig said. With not a single case of COVID-19 at the facility, Michelle said their hard work has paid off.

“The vaccine is going to keep this little people from getting, so we’re praying for that,” Craig said.

Craig said residents and staff will continue to take precautions, but a little poke in the arm is also providing a dose of hope.

“This whole situation is probably not going to end but that we’re going to have some better days,” Craig said.

CVS staff will return in mid-January to administer the second dosage of the vaccine.