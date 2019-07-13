Slaton Bakery back open after three weeks

SLATON, Texas – The Slaton Bakery is back open after being closed for three weeks due to smoke damage following a fire.

Sherrell Wilson, president of the bakery, said he’s glad to welcome his customers back.

“We opened Wednesday and it’s been busy ever since then, we’re real grateful,” Wilson said.

Virginia Villanueva said she loves the bakery and was sad to see it closed.

“Everybody in the family said ‘oh my God’ that’s why they come over here and buy bread from them,” Villanueva said.

Wilson said the bakery did face its challenges being closed for so long.

“Being closed for three weeks is difficult for any business to withstand,” Wilson said.

Villanueva said she travelled from Lubbock to visit the bakery.

“We live in Lubbock and from over there we come over here just to buy the sweet bread,” Villanueva said.

Jonathan Benzick said he was trying the sweets from Slaton Bakery for the first time.

“I’m on my way home to Dallas where I live and had heard about Slaton Bakery while working in Lubbock for a while so I thought on my way home I’d stop by and try a couple of donuts, Benzick said.

Wilson said he wasn’t too surprised with the crowds they have received.

“We’re part of their family a lot of times so it’s been overwhelming at times too,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he has also been thinking about Klemke’s Sausage Haus and the Slaton Family Medical Clinic after they had been destroyed.

“Our neighbors have suffered a great loss and we’re gonna miss them being our neighbors,” Wilson said.

“Sad, especially for them and thew other ones too our doctor Al Bendeck that we love him so much,” Villanueva added.

Wilson said he believes Slaton will recover well, as both businesses are starting their efforts to fundraise and rebuild.