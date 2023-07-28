Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of July 28, 2023.

SLATON, Texas — Slaton Bakery is set to host the Texas Banana Pudding Festival on September 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Chad Wilson, manager and “Chief Cookie Officer” of Slaton Bakery said that the idea to create the event was from seeing other towns host similar festivals such as Lamesa’s Chicken Fried Steak Festival.

Slaton Bakery said in a social media post that there will be four different puddings available for everyone to enjoy along with a setting of artisans, cooks, crafters and live musicians.

The four puddings available through the “Puddin’ Pass” would be Church Lady Banana Pudding, TX Whiskey Banana Pudding, Texas Delight and “5 Star Pudding” with layers of Banana Nut Bread.

The “Puddin’ Pass” would be $20 each, but can be shared. This would give you one sizeable sample for each flavor.

Wilson said that a portion of the proceeds will benefit local charities such as the Slaton Harvey House, Slaton Snack Shack program, Slaton ISD’s culinary department and High Pointe Village in Lubbock.

You can purchase your “Puddin’ Pass” here.