Slaton Bakery overcomes smoke damage – back in business

SLATON, Texas — On Wednesday, the Slaton Bakery reopened its doors after closing due to smoke damage.

In June, an early-morning fire destroyed two businesses on the 200 block of West Garza Street and caused damages that forced the bakery to close for four weeks.

Known for their irresistible vanilla wafers and gingersnaps, Slaton Bakery has been the “Best Kept Secret” of West Texas for close to a century.

The bakery will be open Tuesdays – Fridays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.

