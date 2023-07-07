SLATON, Texas — A Slaton business, Pitchforks and Smokerings BBQ, can relish in a job well done after being named on The New York Times 20 Best Texas Barbecue Restaurants From the New Generation.

According to the NYT, Isaac Arellano and his wife Ashley converted his family gas station business into a barbecue joint in 2017.

On the menu at Pitchforks and Smokerings is cuisine such as smoked meat, handmade tortillas and unique daily specials like smoked bologna. Its hours are Thursday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or until sold out. The Arellanos, according to the NYT, expressed plans to expand to dinner hours.

“It’s an old gas station on a highway,” Arellano said. “The ambience is too damn awesome not to do something at night.” The restaurant will host a Saturday night dinner on July 22, a post on its social media detailed.