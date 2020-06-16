Slaton HS cancels workouts for remainder of week after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

SLATON, Texas — Slaton High School canceled its summer sports workouts for the remainder of the week after multiple athletes tested positive for COVID-19, Slaton football head coach and athletic director Lawrence Johnson confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

Johnson said he found out about the positive tests late on the night of June 9.

In order to comply with the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines, anyone that shared a workout group with the people who tested positive was encouraged to get tested.

Those who were not in the person’s workout group can return to practice on June 22. People in the workout group who tested negative can come back on June 25. Anyone that tested positive can return once they are cleared by the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines.