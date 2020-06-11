Fire department investigating afternoon blaze in Slaton

SLATON, Texas — Firefighters battled a blaze on Thursday after reports of a house fire in Slaton.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Slaton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 300 block of East Geneva Street.

Officer Cade with the Slaton Volunteer Fire Department said when fire crews got there, the house was completely on fire.

There were people in the home at the time of the fire, and they were able to get out. Officer Cade said he did not know if the Red Cross or anybody was helping the displaced people living there.

There were no reports of injuries, but a photojournalist was at the scene getting more information.

A cause for the fire has yet to be determined, and it is under investigation.