LUBBOCK, Texas — In 2022, EverythingLubbock.com reported Slaton ISD was one of six schools that received the No Kid Hungry Texas $30,000 grant. On Thursday, we learned how the program helped Slaton ISD feed its students.

With the grant, Slaton ISD schools focused on increasing breakfast participation by purchasing new point-of-sale machines, breakfast carts and updates to the coffee bar in the high school, according to the report. The investment helped Slaton ISD serve more students as it provided more than 10,000 more breakfast meals in the 2022-23 school year.

The report said students were excited and appreciative of the new carts that were implemented at each school as well as the grab-and-go breakfast.

No Kid Hungry Texas is a nonprofit that aimed to address the unique challenges and opportunities associated with feeding students in rural areas with its program.