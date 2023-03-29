SLATON, Texas– Slaton Independent School District Superintendent Jim Andrus confirmed his retirement to EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrus told EverythingLubbock.com the job application will remain open until Friday, March 31.

Andrus said he and his wife had discussed his retirement “for quite a while” and the two plan to stay in the Slaton area.

Andrus told EverythingLubbock.com he was employed with Slaton ISD for 11 years. He served eight years as principal of Slaton Junior High School, two years as assistant superintendent, and 1 year as superintendent.