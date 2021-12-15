Slaton man admits to stealing over $4 million in mail while working as a postal contractor

LUBBOCK, Texas — A former postal contractor admitted Tuesday to stealing over $4 million in checks while a postal contractor at the Lubbock International Airport, according to court documents. The admission was part of a plea agreement.

Joe Roy Rivas said he stole the mail with Jessica Lynn Solomon while the two were working for Cargo Force, Inc., at the Lubbock Airport between Spring 2019 to around February 2021, according to court documents.

Solomon was also charged and accused of possessing the stolen mail.

Court documents said a cooperating source in possession of some of the stolen mail told investigators there was “a stockpile of stolen mail” at Rivas and Solomon’s home in Slaton.

When law enforcement searched the house, they found five 55-gallon trash bags filled with stolen mail. According to court documents, the stolen mail included hundreds of envelopes that either had checks in them or previously did.

In total, the checks were worth $4,022,474.94, according to court documents.

If the plea agreement is accepted by a judge, Rivas faces up to five years in federal prison.

Solomon pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her trial is set to start January 10, 2022, according to court filings.

