Image of Isaiah Rocha courtesy of Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Slaton man was arrested Thursday for sexually assaulting a child.

Isaiah Rocha, 20, was charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency of a child.

According to police records, the victim made a report to Slaton Police back in April. Officers records said Rocha inappropriately touched the victim

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rocha was in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.