Slaton man sentenced to 6 years for sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas — A state district judge sentenced Derrick Hargrave (also known as Derrick Westbrook) to 6 years in state prison Thursday for sexual assault of a child, according to court records.

Hargrave, now 23, was accused in 2018 of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was 21. After the girl’s mother called police, the 14-year-old told officials that she had sex with Hargrave on two occasions.

Hargrave had pleaded guilty on February 5, 2019, and was sentenced to deferred adjudication. That meant he could stay out of jail as long as he stayed out of trouble. He was arrested again 23 days later after failing to register as a sex offender.

As of Thursday, Hargrave was listed as being in the Lubbock County Detention Center.