SLATON, Texas — A Slaton man, Joe Luis Rivera, 62, was arrested on Monday for sexual indecency with a child, according to records from the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The victim was sexually abused for a 5 to 7 year time period, according to Slaton police reports. A criminal complaint said the abuse started in September of 2006.

Most of the arrest warrant was edited by officials, so details in the case were limited.

Rivera was charged with with five counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact. As of Wednesday afternoon, Rivera was still at LCDC on a $150,000 bond.