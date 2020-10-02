Slaton man who collected images of underage girls gets 10-year prison sentence

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nicholas Dane Arellano of Slaton was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for the transfer of obscene material to a minor.

In April, Arellano accepted a plea deal for the crime.

Court records said a 16-year-old girl told officials she had sex with Arellano twice. Arellano was 20 at the time and knew her age.

Per court records, Arellano requested sexual images of the girl via the Internet. He also admitted to exchanging more than 30 “pornographic” images with another girl, who was 15 years old.

The second girl also told officials that she had sex with Arellano at least twice, and he was aware of her age, court records say.

Arellano will be incarcerated for 10 years, and will be on supervised release for three years after his sentence ends.

Arellano’s sentence was for the transfer of obscene material to minors. He also had two sexual assault charges pending at the state level.