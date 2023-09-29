LUBBOCK, Texas — Slaton Police Chief Trevor Barnes has resigned from his position, according to a press release from the City of Slaton on Friday.

The city said his resignation was “effective immediately.”

Tyler Jones was named Interim Chief of Police by City Manager Wade Willson, the city stated. Wilson will also help select a new Chief, according to the press release.

“Chief Barnes accomplished many positive things during his time with the city,” Mayor Clifton Shaw said.

The press release stated, “Mayor Shaw expressed that the City of Slaton continues to head in the right direction of progress and improvement.”

Barnes was the third Lubbock-area police chief to resign in September. Former Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell’s last day on the job was September 22. Floydada Police Chief Reuben Ramon also stepped down from his position with his last day being Friday.