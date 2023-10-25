SLATON, Texas — The Slaton Police Department announced it was hiring for a new chief of police through a social media post on Wednesday.

This comes after SPD’s previous police chief Trevor Barnes resigned from the position suddenly in September. Tyler Jones was named Interim Chief of Police by City Manager Wade Willson.

The Slaton Police Department listed some general requirements for the position:

Bachelor’s Degree

10 years of law enforcement experience

5 years in a supervisory or command-level role

Maintain Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) certification

Ability to work with local government officials, community leaders, and other stakeholders

If you would like to see more details about the position, click here.