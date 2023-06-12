SLATON, Texas — An officer with the Slaton Police Department was placed under investigation after being accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed on Monday.

DPS said the Texas Rangers were “called in regard to a sexual assault on a minor female in Slaton.” The person involved in the investigation was an officer with the Slaton Police Department, DPS said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the complaint, DPS said. The investigation was active and ongoing as of Monday.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Slaton Police Department for a comment. If the department accepts the invitation, we will provide an update.