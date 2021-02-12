Slaton Police Department to open ‘warming station’ for stranded drivers this weekend

SLATON, Texas — On Friday in a Facebook post, the Slaton Police Department announced they would have a ‘warming station’ set up for stranded motorists over the weekend.

The post said the First Baptist Church of Slaton, located at 255 South 9th Street, would open, if needed, to help anyone who may be stranded this weekend if needed.

The station was not open as of Friday afternoon, according to the post.

The South Plains area is expected to receive significant snow and very cold temperatures this weekend. Make sure to practice extreme caution if traveling.