SLATON, Texas — The City of Slaton reported its first COVID-19 related death on Friday.

The city did not release any details about the patient who died.

In total, Slaton has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two are still active, while 13 have recovered and one has died.

Slaton is conducting tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 12 at the Hearts Together Church of Christ. Testing will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.