SLATON, Texas — The Slaton Volunteer Fire Department and Police Department responded to a structure fire at East Lubbock Street and South 3rd Street Wednesday morning, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in at around 6:26, LCSO said.

According to LCSO, no injuries were yet reported and the cause of the fire was unknown. A photojournalist on scene witnessed extensive damage to the structure.

