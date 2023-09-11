LUBBOCK, Texas — Madisun Chavarria, a recent graduate of Slaton High School, was involved in a “serious car accident” in late June and has spent the last two months on the road to recovery.

Chavarria told EverythingLubbock.com that she and her friend had made plans to hang out on Wednesday, June 21, when the crash happened. She said she doesn’t remember much, except that a vehicle hit the passenger side of her friend’s car at 75 mph.

Kaitlin Stafford, Chavarria’s mother, said she was working when she received the call her daughter was involved in a crash and rushed to University Medical Center.

Chavarria suffered a pelvic fracture, a wrist fracture, a traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture and multiple brain bleeds. She said in the two months since the crash, she has wanted to return to her normal self.

“It’s definitely something that I have to push through every day and have to remind myself like every day is a step towards being myself again,” Chavarria said. “I used to walk like a penguin … and [now] I walk like a normal person … I would say.”

Stafford stressed her daughter “has busted her butt” since the crash. She told EverythingLubbock.com that initially, her daughter couldn’t remember names and had to relearn everything.

Chavarria had to stay at a neurorehabilitation center during her recovery and expects to move to daytime treatment on Monday, September 25. The remainder of her treatments are expected to be over on October 16.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Chavarria with her medical expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.