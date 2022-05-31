SLATON, Texas — The Slaton City Council met in special session Tuesday evening for “consultation with legal counsel” and “personnel of the city.”

After roughly two hours behind closed doors, officials revealed nearly nothing of what was discussed, except the mayor said the city would hire someone to do a forensic audit. Forensic audits are normally done to investigate a financial crime or the possibility of financial crime.

The special meeting was publicly posted on Thursday and the meeting was held Tuesday. Monday was a holiday.

When asked if there was anything the citizens of Slaton should know, Mayor Clifton Shaw would only say, “not yet.”

On Friday, seeing the public notice of a special meeting, EverythingLubbock.com made a series of open records requests. Those requests remained pending as of Tuesday.