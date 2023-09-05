LUBBOCK, Texas — Oktoberfest, the autumn festival originating in Germany and celebrated worldwide, is around the corner. Lubbock-area residents can join in the fun at Slaton’s 54th annual festival October 21-22.

Regular, jalapeño and habanero sausage made from a 200-year-old German recipe will be sold on on October 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or sellout. From 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., the festival with live music will begin.

Biergarten will be held on October 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Visitors can enjoy traditional German music, German beer, soft drinks and German food under the “big tent.”

The Saint Joseph Sausage Festival will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Dinner plates will be $15 and will have St. Joseph German sausage, Knights of Columbus Council 2571 grilled chicken, homemade German potato salad, green beans, bread, sauerkraut and dessert. Take-out is available.

Saint Joseph Hall is located at 21st Street & Division Street (FM 41).

For more information, visit the Slaton Sausage website or Facebook page. Online sausage pre-orders are available at https://store.slatonsausage.com