SLATON, Texas — The City of Slaton is kicking off the Christmas season with its 7th annual ‘Small Town Christmas’ event in the town square, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m.

“It’s just a good time for the community,” the Slaton Chamber of Commerce told EverythingLubbock.com.

Lots of Slaton businesses will be open, several Lubbock food trucks will be set up and the Slaton ISD choir and band will perform at the boisterous celebration. Santa Claus and the Grinch will be present and there will be hot chocolate and marshmallows for roasting. Trolley buses will be available for safe transportation during the event, according to the Chamber.

The fun will continue as Slaton hosts its annual Christmas Tree Decorating Contest with all entry proceeds going towards Meals on Wheels. Entry for the contest ended on Nov. 18, but the public is still invited to view the announcement of winners chosen for the following categories:

Most Creative

Most Fun

Best Original Theme

Fan Favorite (vote here on Facebook until December 1)

Map for ‘Small Town Christmas’ event. Courtesy of Slaton Chamber of Commerce.

“We are really excited and it should be a good turnout,” the Slaton Chamber concluded.