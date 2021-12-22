Slaton woman admits to stealing more than $4 million in mail while she worked as a postal contractor

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Slaton woman admitted to stealing more than $4 million in checks while working as a postal contractor at the Lubbock International Airport, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The admission was part of a plea agreement.

Jessica Lynn Solomon was the second person to plead guilty in the case. Joe Roy Rivas pleaded December 14 to the same charge as Solomon: Conspiracy to Possess Stolen Mail.

According to court documents, the two worked for Cargo Force, Inc., at the Lubbock Airport between Spring 2019 and February 2021. Both admitted in court to stealing mail during this time.

During an investigation by the United States Postal Inspection Service, a source told investigators there was a “stockpile of stolen mail” at Solomon and Rivas’ home in Slaton, according to court documents.

Investigators searched the house and found five 55-gallon trash bags filled with stolen mail. Court documents said the stolen mail included hundreds of envelopes that either had checks in them or previously did.

According to court documents, in total, the checks were worth $4,022,474.94.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the plea agreement had not been accepted by a judge. If the plea is accepted, Solomon faces up to five years in prison.

