Sled Hill sledding event this weekend in Levelland’s Lobo Lake Park

(Provided by the City of Levelland)

LEVELLAND, Texas — The City of Levelland Parks Department will host their first ever Sled Hill sledding event at Lobo Lake Park this weekend.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a news release, all 275 reservations have already been filled for the event.

The snow comes courtesy of Mother Nature this week and City of Levelland Parks Department snow-making equipment.

Lobo Lake Park is located at the 13th Street and Avenue H.

Where else can you find 30” of snow within a 30-mile radius of Lubbock?

For more information, contact Dustin Reichelt, City of Levelland Director of Parks at 806-470-7721.