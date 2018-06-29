Slide Road closed from 9th to 13th Street on Friday morning for investigation

Lubbock Police released a brief statement Friday morning related to a deadly accident.

Davion Boswell, 18, who had been riding a bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on Thursday morning, according to a previous LPD news release.

Laura Reynolds, 23, was arrested for for DWI and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. She was later able to post bond to get out of jail.

The statement said part of Slide Road from 9th Street to 13th Street would be closed as officers investigate the incident.

The following is the statement from LPD:

Detectives in LPD’s Accident Investigation Unit are preparing to map the scene, following yesterday’s fatal crash.

Beginning at 8:30 THIS MORNING, investigators will shut down both north and southbound lanes of Slide Road, from 9th to 13th street. Detectives anticipate the mapping to take about three hours. Drivers will be diverted to Vicksburg.

We will keep you updated as to when the lanes have re-opened.

