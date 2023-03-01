LUBBOCK, Texas — Workers continued dismantling rides at Joyland Amusement Park Wednesday morning. The work began Tuesday according to a social media post by Dave Dean.

Joyland in Lubbock shut down after 50 years (Nexstar/Staff)

The park closed at the conclusion of the 2022 season with announcement that if a buyer was not found, the closure would be permanent. The Dean family then announced in October 2022 that a deal was in place to keep Joyland open. Jim and Kai Evans along with Darryl and Stephanie Holland were listed in the announcement.

But later, Jim and Kai Evans announced the challenges were simply too great. Dean posted Tuesday that some of the rides were going to “good homes.”

“We’re hoping to have a Joyland memorial service late March or early April,” Dean said.

The park opened in 1973. It lasted 50 seasons. Use the video player above to see more.