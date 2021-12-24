Slow-speed chase ends with crash, one person arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was taken into custody after a police chase ended with a crash early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said officers tried to stop a vehicle driven by Emanuel Cruz, 42, who was driving east in the westbound lanes of the Marsha Sharp Freeway at 1:45 a.m.

According to police, Cruz led officers on a slow-speed chase. Authorities said they tried to stop the vehicle, but Cruz kept driving against the flow of traffic.

Police said a forcible stop was made in the 500 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Authorities said no one was hurt and Cruz was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was charged with evading in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, according to LPD.

Police said the investigation was on-going. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

(The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:)

The investigation is on-going.

(End of release.)