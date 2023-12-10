LUBBOCK, Texas — Crews responded to a plane crash on Sunday morning that resulted in a fuel spill, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Lubbock Fire Rescue Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting were called to Preston Smith International Airport just before 11:00 a.m. and found an aircraft that landed nose down on runway 26.

Photo Courtesy to Lubbock Fire Rescue

LFR said the crash caused 25 gallons of fuel to leak. Two people were onboard during the crash but suffered no injuries.

According to LFR, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.