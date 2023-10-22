LUBBOCK, Texas– Fire crews and Emergency Medical Services responded to Preston Smith International Airport for an emergency landing by a small aircraft on Sunday, according to LFR.

LFR told EverythingLubbock.com there were reports of smoke inside the cabin, and three people were on board.

LFR later said there were no injuries reported, and the fire was noticed in flight. The aircraft alerted the airport before making a successful landing.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.