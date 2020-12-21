Small business owners say shop local this holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas — Our local businesses have taken a big hit during this pandemic, but it’s not too late to help them out. Shop owners spoke about what they are offering this week and why it is important to shop local this year.

“Shopping local is so important,” said co-owner of Odds and Ends Makenzie Keneda. “I mean, you know, the big chains are going to succeed no matter what, and so I think what’s cool with small businesses is helping them out because then you’re helping their family and the community.”

Odds and Ends have been in the Hub City for four years now. The family-owned shop sells a variety of home décor and other items – most made by local vendors also from Lubbock.

“We love getting to make those relationships and know those people, and when people shop with us, they’re not only helping our business but also helping everyone else’s as well,” said Keneda.

Mountain Hideaway is another local business that does its best to help others. They’ve been in Lubbock for 30 years, specializing in selling outdoor gear. When the pandemic hit, they made it a point to help even more local vendors.

“Everybody that owns a local business or works at a local business lives in Lubbock, spends their money here, and it keeps that money in the community,” said Kyle Jones, owner of Mountain Hideaway. “We have been using the last six months to reach out to local vendors, lots of Lubbock merchandise in the store.”

Among those local vendors are Hometown Hats and California T’s – which do screen printing for the shop.

“Obviously, this year has been crazy, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of the community overall,” said Madison Baker, Manager at California T’s. “It keeps us going, you know, the next few months are still kind of unsure in the world, so any local support you can give is greatly appreciated.”

Most businesses offer online shopping, curbside pickup and free shipping as well – so you can shop however you’d like.