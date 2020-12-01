Small business Saturday helps local businesses before the holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock community was encouraged to shop local ahead of the holidays, and thankfully for local business owners – sales only went up as a result of the encouragement.

“It has been our best month since we started back in April,” said 18-year-old Ryan Smith, owner of Be the Light Christian Store. “I probably did double-to-triple this month compared to last month and the month before it.”

With over 7000 small businesses in Lubbock alone, the community showed out in support. Even with less in-store customers, Benny Jackson, the owner of Stems by Benny Jackson, said each person that came in made it known they were specifically shopping local.

“These people this particular Saturday of COVID [in] 2020, really were out purchasing” said Jackson. “The people that came we were so grateful for, and appreciative for and they were intentionally purchasing.”

One aspect of the business many local owners have had to compete with is online shops. In this case, Jackson said adapting through social media outreach and online shopping through their website has come in handy.

“We are a ‘people business’ and so we like face-to-face, but we are also able to answer the phone, meet you out on the curb or deliver it to someone’s porch,” said Jackson. “All those kinds of things.”

They just hope to keep the momentum up even after the holidays and continue to encourage the community to shop local when business tends to get slower.