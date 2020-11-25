Small businesses encourage the community to shop local this holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock City Council and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce held a press conference dedicating November 28, 2020 as ‘Small Business Saturday’ to help those local businesses during the pandemic.

“In Lubbock, small business is business. They support our local charities, they enhance our quality of life” said Mayor Dan Pope. “Most importantly they provide goods and services we count on to live in Lubbock, Texas.”

In April, 18-year-old Ryan Smith opened a small business known as Be the Light Christian Store. He saw the uncertainty these times were bringing but knew he wanted to change the outlook of many.

“Businesses were starting to close and the world was feeling very dark and gloomy and I began to wonder and ask God where does the light come from?” said Smith. “And He says He radiates His light through mankind and that’s where I came up with Be the Light Christian Store.”

Smith acknowledged the startup has been hard, but he isn’t the only one affected. Benny Jackson has been a business owner of Stems by Benny Jackson for two years now and said the pandemic has taught him to adapt.

“We’ve had to really count our pennies and really be methodical, more methodical about what product we want to bring in and then try to figure out the gamble of what are people going to want,” said Jackson. “We are having to think differently and outside of the box but we are willing to do that.”

Both business owners acknowledge the importance of the community helping them this holiday season by shopping local.

“I just encourage people out there this year — especially when you think about who you are going to buy for or think about where you are going to buy it, hopefully you’ll think about small businesses,” said Jackson.