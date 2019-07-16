Small businesses pushing for more local shopping, amid big Amazon sales

LUBBOCK, Texas — Amazon is hosting its annual Prime Day sales, but local businesses are urging those in Lubbock to stick local first.

“Our families depend on it,” said Becky Taylor, owner of KK’s Corner Mall. “For some it’s a business, but to others it’s their livelihood, and how they put food on the table.”

Taylor said despite a steady flow of customers in the mall, other businesses have been facing troubles as stores do not receive the support they once did.

“It’s getting more expensive to have your own store, but fewer people coming in,” Taylor said. “Luckily, we’ve been doing well, but even competing against free shipping can be difficult.”

The Amazon Prime Day sales will end on Tuesday, July 16th.