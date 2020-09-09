Small businesses work to redevelop during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas – Small businesses are working to attract customers back into their stores. After the initial hit of the pandemic, the Small Business Administration has aided through relief programs and loan forgiveness.

West Texas District Director, Calvin Davis said the administration helped a large number of Lubbock businesses with loans, especially compared to previous years.

“We did more loans in three weeks than we had in 10 years with SBA,” he said. “In Lubbock many businesses got involved, got the benefits of the PPP loan other loans and they got advances.”

While these loans helped many get back on their feet, local businesses were still faced with finding innovative ways to reach customers. Melissa Bybee, owner of Bybee’s Boutique, said they had to gain more a virtual presence.

“I finally started tapping into social media live feeds again. We are really good at texting our customers [and] doing live videos with our clients,” she said. “It’s just that one on one way we connect with Bybee’s customers.”

Moving forward, the SBA is implementing a new program to help businesses.

“If you get an SBA loan through your bank — a guaranteed loan — and it’s funded before the 27th of this month,” Davis said, “we will pay the first six months of principle and interest.”

Davis said small businesses are the backbone of this economy and that one way or another, they will work through these unprecedented times.