LUBBOCK, Texas – Fire crews were dispatched to scene of a small fire in a Central Lubbock home late Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of 27th Street.

Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com the house sustained a small amount of damage but was uninhabited.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported at the scene.